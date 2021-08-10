Freshworks Ranked Number 10 On The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. , a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Freshworks has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list . Freshworks CRM and ITSM software solutions are designed to be modern, powerful, and easy-to-use for our more than 50,000 customers around the world. Freshworks first appeared on this list in 2017 at number 95, moving up to number 60 in 2018, number 40 in 2019, number 16 in 2020 and number 10 in 2021.

"Rising through the ranks of the Cloud 100 five years in a row is an honor, and we believe it illustrates how well our vision resonates with customers," said Girish Mathrubootham, chief executive officer and founder of Freshworks. "This market recognition reflects our focus on delivering modern and intuitive products designed for the user, thus empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees."

The Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

