Freshworks Positioned As The Only Challenger In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For IT Service Management Tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, was named the only Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools 1 among 11 vendors.

"Freshworks has emerged as a Challenger as we see our customers adopt solutions that are modern, and built with the user in mind," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer for Freshworks. "Freshservice is an intelligent ITSM platform that helps our customers improve IT operations and delight their employees while driving overall business results."

As organizations become more business and customer-centric, the role of technology in service management and technology leaders is redefined and transformed. In a recent report , analyzing over 47 million unique service tickets in 2020, Freshworks found that 93% of tickets had been resolved within the stated service level agreements of their organization, helping increase overall IT efficiency and job satisfaction.

Freshservice customer and associate director, IT Support for Vice Media Group , Jansen Cinco, said "By the time our IT team gets a ticket, 80% of the work is already done by virtue of automation with Freshservice. Freshworks has helped us to consolidate our IT infrastructure workflow and put control back into the stakeholder and requester's hands."

Freshworks believes that companies are looking for easy-to-use yet scalable solutions -- the core principle of our product design. Freshworks provides software solutions built for users in the customer experience, IT service management, and sales and marketing organizations. Our product offerings enable companies to acquire, engage, and better serve their customers and employees.

For a complimentary copy of the August 2021 "Magic Quadrant for IT Services Management Tools," please visit here . To learn more about Freshworks' intuitive, fast-time-to-value, and intelligent service management solution, visit www.freshservice.com .

