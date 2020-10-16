Fresh Lemonade, Acai Bowls And More Superfoods Coming To Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodies and health food nuts alike are in for a treat when Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades opens in Lake Pleasant. The gourmet lemonade stand will be open and serving delicious, all-natural lemonade, acai bowls, gourmet toasts and more at 24775 N Lake Pleasant in Peoria, AZ.

To celebrate the opening, the local owners Chuck Gray and Wayne Peck will be hosting a grand opening celebration weekend starting on Friday, November 13, 2020. The celebration will include:

Friday, November 13 : Aloha Friday with $3 Lava Flow Lemonades

: Aloha Friday with Lava Flow Lemonades Saturday, November 14 : The first 100 customers will receive a Free Mason Jar (while supplies last)

: The first 100 customers will receive a Free Mason Jar (while supplies last) Sunday, November 15 : $1 off all Original Acai Bowls

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades - ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Turmeric Ginger, Lavender Blackberry Lemonade, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. Visitors to the new Lake Pleasant location will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Aunty's Pitaya Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl or the Micro Greens Avocado Toast. The new location will also introduce brand new menu items including the new Acai King's Bowl, Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich and the new Tropikale Smoothie.

On top of fresh, healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse. The brand also uses all recyclable or compostable products for packaging to-go orders.

Gray and Peck are brothers-in-law who have looked for opportunities to go into business with each other for the past decade. After exploring franchise opportunities, Gray reached out to his former colleague Tim Weiderhoft, CEO and a local franchisee of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades. The timing was right and Gray and Peck loved what the brand would bring to their community. Their wives, Christi Gray and Yvette Peck will run day-to-day operations. Truly a family operation, Peck's two daughters and Gray's son will also work in the restaurant.

"Tim and I have worked together in the past, so we knew the brand had strong leadership. Then, from the moment we tried the lemonades and acai bowls we were both wowed," said Gray. "The more we learned about the brand, the more excited we became, from the healthy food options to the focus on sustainability. These days we're planning our day around when we can get to a Valley Wow Wow for some food! Wayne are I are proud that this is more than a transaction. Wow Wow provides our families a way to connect with and serve our local community."

The duo has future plans to bring Wow Wow to Surprise, Ari.

The new Wow Wow will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at (623) 248-5068.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual opened its first licensed store on the Mainland in 2016 and went on to launch its franchise opportunity in 2017. Today it has a total of six lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Mandi Gualtieri, Fishman PR, agualtieri@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-lemonade-acai-bowls-and-more-superfoods-coming-to-lake-pleasant-301154141.html

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade