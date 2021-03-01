Fresh Express Introduces Clean & Contemporized Packaging Redesign For Salad Blends

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express ®, the category leader in value added salads, is contemporizing its brand with clean, refreshed packaging for its Garden, Premium Garden, Crunchy and Tender Leaf salad blends products.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express ®, the category leader in value added salads, is contemporizing its brand with clean, refreshed packaging for its Garden, Premium Garden, Crunchy and Tender Leaf salad blends products. The new eye-catching design, which features revised artwork and graphics, aims to increase consumer appeal and purchase interest, and in independent qualitative and quantitative research, a whopping 86% of consumers said the updated look feels "fresh."

The new packaging - which includes elements like a larger window for improved ingredient visibility, product segmentation on pack and a more prominent freshness use by date - will help the product line stand out on-shelf and supports the brand's core essence of delivering the freshest product, conveniently. Other benefits of the new packaging include the addition of the brand's non-GMO claim and bilingual copy on most SKUs.

"Over the years, consumers have come to trust our freshness, quality and unique products, so it was important that our new packaging clearly communicate these key brand attributes," said Michael Golderman, Marketing Brand Leader at Fresh Express. "Our packaging design is cleaner and simpler than previous iterations - allowing the fresh ingredients, which are the star of every single Fresh Express product, to shine."

With fresh salads available in more than 150 different varieties, Fresh Express is known for its variety, value and convenience, which resulted in significant year-over-year sales growth in 2020.

The new Fresh Express packaging is available now in the refrigerated produce department at retailers the United States and Canada. This is the final phase of the brand's packaging refresh project which began in 2017 with Fresh Express Organics, followed by the Fresh Express Kit and Chopped Kit refresh in 2018.

"We began this broader redesign effort four years ago to underscore that Fresh Express offers products that are consistently, deliciously, fresh and provides a strong brand block at retail," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "We look forward to continuing to find ways to innovate our brand and product lines to ensure consumers receive a premium experience at every turn."

For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express ®Fresh Express ® is one of the brand leaders in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 150 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 20 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-express-introduces-clean--contemporized-packaging-redesign-for-salad-blends-301236614.html

SOURCE Fresh Express