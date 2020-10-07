Fresenius Medical Care North America Partners With Livongo To Empower People With Chronic Kidney Disease

WALTHAM, Mass. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) , the nation's leading renal care company, today announced an innovative partnership with Livongo Health, Inc., the leading Applied Health Signals company, to improve the lives and outcomes of people with late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD). The new partnership enables Fresenius Health Partners, a division of FMCNA, to better deliver targeted, real-time care coordination services through Livongo Whole Person for CKD.

Through Livongo Whole Person for CKD, people with CKD who are managed by Fresenius Health Partners under a contract with the health plan, will have access to Livongo's proven diabetes and hypertension management solutions. This marks the first time Livongo will use its robust virtual care solutions to specifically support those with CKD and is a significant step forward in Fresenius Medical Care's efforts to provide a more coordinated care experience. With earlier intervention, Fresenius Health Partners also seeks to increase optimal dialysis starts, as well as offer earlier evaluation of transplantation and home dialysis options.

"By adding Livongo to our value based care services, we can make a positive impact in the lives of people living with kidney disease," said Bill Valle, CEO of FMCNA. "We are excited to add this proven suite of technologies and services as we expand our leadership in renal care management and work to slow the progression of kidney disease."

Livongo makes it easier for members to manage their health by providing a connected ecosystem that includes cellular-connected devices and integration with continuous glucose monitors, access to health coaches, and real-time health insights delivered through Health Nudges. The Applied Health Signals platform leverages data science to understand people's unique health needs and then provide clinically-based guidance to drive positive behavior change. Livongo's different approach creates a better member experience 1 that leads to clinical outcomes 2 and cost savings 3.

"Through Livongo's advanced data science engine and clinically-based approach, we can effectively use our proven solutions to empower individuals living with chronic kidney disease," said Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman. "We are excited about our innovative partnership with Fresenius Medical Care North America to offer people living with chronic kidney disease a better care experience that is personalized to them and addresses all aspects of their health."

These programs aim to improve health outcomes while reducing the health plan's financial risk for this challenging population.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Fresenius Health Partners Fresenius Health Partners (FHP), a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), is committed to providing value based care services leveraging the comprehensive integrated network of FMCNA. We are the industry leader in coordinated renal care and work with health professionals, physician practices, and payor programs to streamline care for those living with renal disease. Our coordinated support consists of specially trained care team members, 24/7 patient support, and connected health technologies to bring comprehensive care to patients and achieve better health outcomes while reducing the overall cost of care. For more information, visit fmcna.com/fhp.

About LivongoLivongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

