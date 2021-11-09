Frequency Therapeutics Holds Virtual R&D Event Highlighting Clinical Advancement Of FX-322, A New Potential Restorative Treatment For Hearing Loss And In Vivo Data For Its Remyelination Program In Multiple Sclerosis

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function, today will host a virtual R&D event. The webcast can be accessed here.

"We look forward to highlighting the extensive data supporting our Phase 2b study (FX-322-208) in patients with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), where we have seen clear clinical improvements in speech perception in patient groups that include millions of individuals in the US alone. We have alignment with the FDA on speech perception as the primary efficacy endpoint and will detail the importance of this measure for patients. Our Phase 2b study is enrolling subjects who we believe fit squarely in the range where we have seen clinically meaningful hearing improvements, and we will detail the design of this study," said David L. Lucchino, Frequency's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lucchino continued: "We will also unveil two new research programs that demonstrate the potential of our progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach. First, we will introduce FX-345, a new hearing restoration candidate designed for greater distribution through the cochlea, potentially enabling the treatment of expanded SNHL patient populations. We also have a highly promising novel therapeutic approach for multiple sclerosis, remyelinating agents that demonstrate a level of activity that far exceeds alternatives that have been developed to date."

Event Highlights:

FX-322

Clinical data review from four completed FX-322 clinical studies, including 169 subjects with a range of hearing loss severities and SNHL etiologies (sudden, noise-induced, age-related).

Analysis of statistically significant and clinically meaningful patient responses following a single FX-322 administration, establishing the range of severity and etiologies that will be explored in the upcoming FX-322-208 study.

Review of design of ongoing FX-322-208 study, including use of multiple lead-in hearing measures implemented to reduce study bias and baseline variability.

Alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration around speech perception measures as a primary efficacy endpoint and the importance of speech perception as the key unmet need for individuals with SNHL.

FX-345

Introduction of new SNHL investigational therapeutic program, including a more potent GSK3 inhibitor designed to achieve broader exposure of the cochlea.

Preclinical pharmacokinetic measures and human modeling data, indicating that therapeutically active FX-345 drug levels will be reached in areas of the cochlea corresponding to a wider range of hearing frequencies.

Potential to benefit an expanded SNHL patient population.

IND anticipated in Q2 2022.

Remyelination in Multiple Sclerosis

Identified novel therapeutic target that drives oligodendrocyte progenitor cell differentiation and myelination.

FREQ-162, preclinical stage lead compound, induces substantially more remyelination than published, comparator approaches.

FREQ-162 being advanced in preclinical safety studies toward the initiation of clinical development.

Event Details and Agenda:

The webcast event will be held today, November 9, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST, and will include a live Q&A session. Presentations by Frequency management and academic subject matter experts will include:

David L. Lucchino, Chief Executive Officer: Strategic Company overview

Robert S. Langer, ScD, Frequency Therapeutics co-founder and MIT Institute Professor: Pioneering a new category in regenerative medicine

Carl LeBel, PhD, Chief Development Officer: Key learnings from FX-322 hearing restoration program and clinical development path

Sumit Dhar, PhD, Hugh Knowles Professor of Hearing Science and Associate Provost for Faculty at Northwestern University: Cochlear pathology and the impact of high frequencies on speech perception

Kevin Franck, PhD, SVP, Strategic Marketing and New Product Planning: FX-322 clinical data and real-world impact of speech perception improvements

Steven D. Targum, MD, Independent Consultant, Scientific Director, Signant Health: Best-practice approaches for addressing placebo response in clinical trials

Christopher Loose, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer: New regenerative programs from continued progenitor cell activation (PCA) research, and a new hearing program for sensory hair cell regeneration

Sanjay Magavi, PhD, VP, Myelination Research: Remyelination for multiple sclerosis: Discovery of a novel target with exceptional in vivo activity

To register for the event, please visit: https://investors.frequencytx.com/2021_Virtual_R-D_Event. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics is leading a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore function - first in hearing loss and then in multiple sclerosis (MS) - by developing therapeutics that activate a person's innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells. Frequency's hearing research focuses on cochlear restoration and auditory repair, and its lead asset, FX-322, is a small-molecule product candidate that is the first to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful hearing improvements in clinical trials for sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency is also following early restorative signals in MS to develop medicines with the same underlying regenerative science being brought to hearing loss.

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Scripps Research Institute and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

