DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the luxury goods industry "French Luxury Goods Company to Buy Out Tiffany"

LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi and many other luxury brands has arranged to buy New York's famed jeweller Tiffany, made famous by the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." LVMH will pay almost $16 billion for the brand.The deal seemed to be off last month, when the French government had pushed for a delay because of proposed US tariffs, but investors pushed for the deal to go through. Tiffany has in recent years tried to counteract its waning popularity and the aging of its customer base by shifting to younger shoppers and pushing online sales. LVMH's deep pockets could go a long way in helping that transformation along.Both companies' boards have approved the buyout, and the deal is expected to close early next year.To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "French Luxury Goods Company to Buy Out Tiffany"

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/french-luxury-goods-company-to-buy-out-tiffany-301167868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets