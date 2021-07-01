French Gerleman And IAC Supply Solutions Merge To Create A $250 Million Industrial Automation And Electrical Supply Distribution Company Spanning Six States

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French Gerleman, one of the largest privately held companies in the St. Louis region, and IAC Supply Solutions, ranked among the fastest growing companies in Memphis, have announced their merger. Both French Gerleman and IAC are hundred-year-old independent distributors of electrical, industrial and automation products and services. The newly formed company will operate under the name Agilix Solutions, and will be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The combined company generates $250 million in annual revenue and employs more than 350 people across 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Agilix Solutions will remain an independent, family-owned, and privately held company. The combined ownership group is made up of the French and Wagner families from French Gerleman, and the Langley family from IAC Supply Solutions. French Gerleman's President Mike Stanfill will serve as CEO, with IAC President Darrell Smith serving as President of Agilix.

"French Gerleman and IAC have long histories of sustained excellence and common values," said Stanfill. "We've navigated market and technological changes over the years and assisted our customers through the transformations. This merger of two great organizations delivers increased value to our stakeholders -- the customers we serve, manufacturers we represent, and employees and owners who define us."

The newly formed Agilix Solutions ranks among Electrical Wholesaling Magazine's 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the nation. The company expects to grow by double digits over the next five years and plans to increase staff by the end of 2021.

"The merger of IAC and French Gerleman positions two great companies very well for a strong future," said Smith. "Each of us brings complementary strengths in terms of our teams, product lines, service offerings, and geographical regions we serve. Because Agilix remains an independent distributor, we can be closer to our customers and anticipate their needs with the flexibility and agility required to support their business objectives in a fast-moving world."

Established in 1923, with roots dating back to 1914, French Gerleman is a fifth-generation, family-owned business serving industrial, commercial, contractor and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company offers industrial automation, power transmission, electrical supply, safety and solar products across 6 branches in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

IAC Supply Solutions' historical roots date back to 1895. The company has been family-owned since 1985, and today, operates under third-generation ownership. IAC is one of the fastest growing companies in Memphis, serving the electrical, automation, industrial, commercial, residential and construction markets in West Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

More information about each company, and the merger, can be found online at GoAgilix.com.

About Agilix Solutions:Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the company has longstanding partnerships with manufacturers such as Rockwell Automation, nVent Hoffman, Panduit, ABB, Southwire, Siemens, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, 3M, Mersen, and many other top manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions.

