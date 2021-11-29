Freeze-dried Fruits & Vegetables Market To Hit $130 Billion By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Freeze-dried Fruits & Vegetables Industry is poised to register around 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 due to rising demand for packaged fruits and vegetables.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The freeze-dried fruits & vegetables market value is likely to surpass USD 130 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumer inclination towards packaged food will drive the industry growth.

The food industry in recent years has undergone tremendous change due to the increasing popularity of healthy and nutritious foods. Nowadays, consumers prefer healthy and nutritious products, such as all natural, no added and free from type, that are prominently displayed food products in comparison to sugary and snacks products. The increasing awareness of nutrition among consumers has driven the demand for various packaged food products. This has also forced many major brands to reformulate or remarket their products by using various freeze-dried fruits & vegetables, keeping consumer health concerns as top priority.

Freeze-dried fruits & vegetables market from coffee beans held the largest share in 2020 closely followed by the fruits segment in terms of volume. The freeze-dried fruits offer various advantages over conventional fresh produce such as low storage weight, taste, and nutrients; hence are widely demanded across the globe.

Some of the major findings in the freeze-dried fruits & vegetables market report include:

Global freeze-dried fruits & vegetable industry is fragmented with the presence of some major and small players.

The fruits segment was the most revenue-generating segment in the industry.

In the form segment, flakes held a market share of over 35% in 2020.

Some of the key players in the market include The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., Mondelez International, The J M Smucker Company, Olam International, OFD Foods, Asahi Group, Mercer Foods, Ajinomoto Co., European Freeze Dry Ltd., and Van Drunen Farms, among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 223 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, " Freeze-dried Fruits & Vegetables Market By Product (Fruits, Vegetables, Coffee Beans), Form (Powders & Granules, Chunks/Pieces, Flakes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027"

Freeze-dried fruits & vegetables market from online distribution channel held a revenue share of over 10% in 2020. The lower price guarantees along with easier replacements or returns in case of any product concerns are further boosting the market expansion over the study period.

Latin America freeze-dried fruits & vegetables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% throughout the forecast period owing to the supporting regulatory norms and rising preference of consumers to opt for such food products. The presence of stringent regulatory bodies for mandatory testing of such products prior to commercialization is further boosting the regional market share. Moreover, a few of the major food certifications laid down by regulatory bodies in the region include USDA, Non-GMO, Halal, and USDA Organic, among others.

