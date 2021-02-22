FreeWheel Appoints Yuling Ma As Chief Technology Officer

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, today announced that it has appointed Yuling Ma as its new chief technology officer.

In her new position, Ma will lead the development and operation of FreeWheel's technology platform and network operations and the company's global engineering team spanning the United States, Europe and China. She will also play a vital role in accelerating the company's strategy and vision.

She began her new position this month and most recently served as senior vice president of engineering and general manager overseeing FreeWheel's Beijing office. Ma is currently based in Beijing and will relocate to New York in the coming months.

"Since joining FreeWheel two years ago, Yuling has impressed us with her leadership and vision for how to best evolve the FreeWheel technology upon which our industry has come to depend. She brings deep experience leading world-class engineering teams and is the transformational leader our industry needs for its next phase of evolution," said FreeWheel General Manager Dave Clark. He added, "At FreeWheel, we are blessed to have a deep leadership bench with our engineering team, allowing us to continue to set the pace of innovation for our industry."

"I'm honored to be part of the FreeWheel family and excited for what lies ahead," Ma said. "Moving forward, I'll be partnering with our teams globally to fuel the expansion of our technology solutions across the ecosystem so that FreeWheel can be the connective tissue between buyers and sellers, transforming how the industry works and where it's headed."

An engineer by training, Ma brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and working with software engineering teams worldwide. In her most recent role, Ma oversaw an engineering team that achieved significant product development and innovation milestones, including the creation of a new marketplace technology and programmatic trading capabilities. She also collaborated with FreeWheel disciplines spanning engineering, product marketing and revenue globally to pioneer and deliver innovative, customer-focused ad management solutions.

Over the course of her career, Ma has also successfully built and scaled engineering, technology, research and development and operations teams at global and start-up organizations. She joined FreeWheel from JD.com, one of China's largest business-to-consumer e-commerce companies. There, she served as division head overseeing data products, platforms and business development. Before JD.com, Ma was chief technology officer for a Chinese start-up that provided big data solutions for the government, finance and public sectors. Prior to that, she was a founding partner and general manager for big data analytics and information management company Pegasus. Before Pegasus, she worked at MicroStrategy, a global leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software.

She began her career as a software engineer for Verizon in the U.S. and holds a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from Tsinghua University in China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005663/en/