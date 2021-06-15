Freespira Wins Juniper Research Future Digital Health Innovation Award For Best Mental Health Therapeutic Solution

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc. , the maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder (PD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), in just 28-days, today announced that the company has received Juniper Research's Future Digital Health Innovation Award for Best Mental Health Therapeutic Solution at the Platinum level.

Over 27 million people in the United States had a panic attack in 2019, and 17.1 million people reported having frequent panic attacks. Panic attacks and PD can be debilitating with symptoms like chest pain, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, or abdominal distress. PTSD, a closely related cousin of panic disorder, affects nearly 9 million people in the United States, including half a million military veterans. The disruption to their lives is devastating, affecting everything from sleep, to their ability to work and maintain healthy personal relationships. Both conditions have been significantly exacerbated by anxiety and trauma exposure associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freespira's approach closes the gap for patients who have failed on other therapies, need to augment their current treatment, or who are currently untreated for their condition. Freespira's first-of-its kind treatment is based on multiple peer-reviewed studies that show the physical symptoms of PD and PTSD are associated with dysregulated breathing and hypersensitivity to carbon dioxide.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious award because it recognizes not only the effectiveness of our technology but also the massive market need for innovation in mental health solutions to help the millions of Americans who suffer from these debilitating conditions - and often suffer in silence," said Freespira CEO Dean Sawyer. "This award adds yet another industry-wide level of validation to the numerous peer-reviewed studies and real-world results from our customers and patients who have benefitted from Freespira. We're excited to continue to make a difference in the lives of those who we serve and to continue to advocate for those who are still struggling."

Juniper Research's Future Digital Health Innovation Awards are presented to companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. Entries are initially assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which then draws up a shortlist of potential winners based on a number of criteria, including product innovation, features and benefits, future business prospects, and more.

As the only digital solution built for at-home self-management, Freespira is user-friendly and efficient with twice-daily 17-minute treatments accompanied by remote coaching sessions. Product sensors, combined with telehealth support, provide real-time physiological feedback-based training to normalize respiration rates and exhaled carbon dioxide levels during the 28-day treatment.

Freespira is available to patients via the company's customers, including large self-insured employers and health plans. Current organizations offering Freespira include Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Children's Community Health Plan in Wisconsin, and Comcast NBC Universal.

To learn more about Freespira, its physiological approach to treating panic attacks and PTSD, and its real-world impact, download the free white paper at https://www.freespira.com/.

About Freespira, Inc.Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com .

Freespira Media Contact: Todd SteinTodd Stein Communications510-417-0612 Todd@ToddSteinCommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freespira-wins-juniper-research-future-digital-health-innovation-award-for-best-mental-health-therapeutic-solution-301312599.html

SOURCE Freespira, Inc.