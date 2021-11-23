Freeline To Participate In Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Conference. Freeline Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat at the event on December 2, 2021 at 3:55 p.m. EST.

A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the Investors section of the Freeline website for approximately 90 days. Senior management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient's bloodstream. The Company's integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease Type 1 and hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

