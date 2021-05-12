Freeline To Participate At The 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a Fireside Chat at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 4:50 pm EDT.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Freeline website. Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus ("AAV") vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient's bloodstream. The Company's integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

