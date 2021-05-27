Freelance Talent Platform Worksome Attracts $13m USD Investment To Fund Growth In The US

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freelance management platform Worksome has raised $13 million USD in a recent Series A funding round, to accelerate their growth in the US and other global markets. Worksome is an end-to-end platform dedicated to managing and paying a flexible workforce of freelancers and contractors.

The company was born in Copenhagen by a senior X-Google team to provide medium and large businesses with a much more efficient solution to manage and pay their external workforce. With more than 60,000 users, its platform provides a quick and reliable way to contract and pay highly skilled talent.

The platform allows companies to consolidate their entire global external workforce in one central platform, mapping their skills and capabilities, as well as allowing "one-click hiring" (shortening the time-to-hire hire from several weeks down to minutes), full worker classification, tax compliance and fast international and domestic payments.

Worksome has seen unprecedented growth since COVID catalysed a seismic shift in the way that we work. Since January 2020, the company's revenue has grown 10x over. The business has offices in Copenhagen, London and New York City.

Now, the company has raised $13 million USD in Series A funding from Danish business angel, investor on Danish "Shark Tank" and former Minister for Higher Education and Science, Tommy Ahlers, and family home manufacturer Lind & Risør. This funding will allow the business to scale, capitalize on existing European growth opportunities and build a foundation for entering the US market. Other investors in Worksome include Google executives.

Worksome aims to double its headcount within 12 months with an aim to grow its enterprise client base in the US, UK and euro-zone.

Worksome is quickly gaining traction with large enterprise customers who have traditionally been managing their external workforce through legacy IT systems like Vendor Management Systems.

Worksome allows companies to manage their extended workforce in one system - a system that allows for those clients to build talent pools, to compliantly pay/contract all types of workers and to invite their preferred supplier list to submit candidates. A hybrid of the traditional Vendor Management System, Freelance Management System and Talent pool platform.

Worksome is thus challenging an established industry of brands including SAP Fieldglass and Beeline with plans of scaling to become a global leader within 5 years. Worksome tackles this industry head on with a better, faster and simpler solution to manage and pay large freelancer and contractor workforces.

