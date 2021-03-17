Freeit Data Solutions Ranks No. 208 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Freeit Data Solutions is No. 208 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Our growth and success comes down to how well our team focuses on solving customer problems," said Wayne Orchid, President & CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "We take a customer-focused approach to solving problems with an emphasis on best-in-class technology services and solutions to help customers secure and modernize their data infrastructure," concluded Orchid.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

