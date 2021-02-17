FreeFAS™ Means PFAS-Free: Fire Service Innovation From TenCate Protective Fabrics

UNION CITY, Ga., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To answer the evolving needs of the Emergency Response community, TenCate Protective Fabrics is bringing to market a new finish completely free of PFAS chemicals. This is in response to a growing movement in the fire service industry to completely transition away from products containing PFAS-based chemistry.

This new, ground-breaking innovation is called, FreeFAS™.

The TenCate Protective Fabrics team is working with supply chain and garment manufacturing partners to bring all NFPA 1971 outer shells finished with FreeFAS™ to market with phased commercial availability starting in Spring 2021.

" The safety and well-being of our end-users has always been the driving force behind our innovations. TenCate Protective Fabrics is paying close attention to the recent movement around PFAS-free finishes as we anticipate what comes next in the field of protective materials."

Currently, all TenCate Protective Fabrics outer shells achieve Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 certification to ensure next-to-skin safety compliance. The fabric manufacturer is committed to achieving this same, independent, third-party certification on all future outer shells made with FreeFAS™ as well, to help ensure end-user well-being.

FreeFAS™ will initially be offered alongside TCPF's legacy Super Shelltite™ finish, and will replace legacy finishes as market demands for traditional solutions subside.

About TenCate Protective Fabrics: As the leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Servicemen and women in industrial, fire, healthcare, military and police rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. Supporting a world of evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. Learn more at https://us.tencatefabrics.com.

