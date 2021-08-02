Freedom To Move: Yadea Electrifies Summer Travel With Sleek And Functional G5 Electric Moped Series

MUNICH, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather heats up and COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be administered, tourism is well on the rebound across Europe.

MUNICH, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather heats up and COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be administered, tourism is well on the rebound across Europe. Yadea, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, is helping travelers go further and stay safe this summer season with its G5 smart lithium e-moped series.

A survey by the UNWTO found that over half (54%) of surveyed Europeans intend to book a trip once they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. However, uneven vaccination rates and the new Delta variant have left travelers feeling more cautious when venturing on domestic getaways. As a result, people are prioritizing physical distancing and embracing alternative means of transportation for their breaks.

"Electric scooters are the ideal transportation method for tourists to enjoy a refined and safe driving experience. For students and young professionals looking to reclaim their independence, Yadea's G5 series is the perfect electric mobility solution to power their summer travel plans," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Stylish and functional, Yadea's G5 series is available in four striking hues that allow young drivers to choose a color that matches their personalities. The high-quality Swedish Becker paint coating uses a PU800 baking process, nine painting and grinding processes and has undergone rigorous optimization tests to ensure it maintains its appearance over time. In 2019, the product received the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in recognition of its design.

An ideal option for short distance road trips, Yadea's G5 series is built using cutting-edge motorcycle technology giving it a top speed of 60km/h and allowing it to go as far as 130km on a single charge. Well-crafted to be waterproof and anticorrosive with a motorcycle-standard suspension, the e-moped can handle a variety of driving conditions and terrain with an extended lifetime. Meanwhile, the super large 26L seat box offers greater storage capacity with ample space for helmets and other belongings.

Placing the utmost importance on drivers' safety, Yadea's G5 series is equipped with the ultimate safety performance system. The portable Panasonic 18650 lithium-ion battery pack offers protection against short circuits, overcurrent, overcharging and over-discharging; and the pure aluminum rear fork and cold-rolled steel frame have passed a 1 million-cycle vibration test to ensure riding stability.

Offering flexibility and safety simultaneously, Yadea's G5 series boasts a GTR 3.0 broadband motor with a maximum power of 3000W and 120Nm max torque for practical performance. Equipped with a 7-inch LCD speedometer with automatic light adjustment and LED lights surrounding the vehicle body, the G5 series protects drivers' safety on cloudy days and at night. Moreover, the vehicle has passed EN 15194, CE and EU E-MARK certification and has obtained CCC certification.

The Yadea G5 series is the perfect companion for those who pursue quality and style, thanks to Yadea's sustained adherence to both quality improvement and innovation and enduring commitment to bringing users a refined riding experience. By giving travelers independence and the freedom to travel with zero emissions, Yadea is truly helping more people to "Electrify your Life" this summer.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

