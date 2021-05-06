Freedom To Invest In Your Future: Cap Cash Is King When It Comes To Real Estate Compensation

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro- Detroit based Arterra Realty announces Cap Cash program allowing agents to receive their entire commission cap back.

Arterra Realty's annual commission cap is $20,000. Once their cap is reached, agents automatically earn 100% commission for the remainder of their anniversary period. This cap is strategically calculated to provide Arterra Advisors with access to top performing programs not included at most brokerages.

These programs include lead generation, personalized support and mentorship opportunities, revenue sharing, in-house marketing services, product-focused training, and more. In addition to complimentary listing signs and office access, Arterra could save agents over $4,500 annually in professional photography fees.

"We want to put more money into the hands of our agents, our Cash Cap program does just that." - Vito Terracciano, CEO & Founder

After meeting the requirements for the Cap Cash program, agents then qualify to receive the $20,000 they have contributed toward their commission cap back in monthly payments.

"Not only do I have the opportunity to earn 100%, but I can get my cap refunded in cash. In addition to many other benefits, I am immediately making tens of thousands more at Arterra and don't have to wait to reap the benefits of hitting my cap. I like that I can get my cash back and invest in the stocks of my choice, rather than wait three years to see the benefits of one chosen for me." - Haig, Industry All Star and Arterra Real Estate Advisor

Other Arterra compensation plans include revenue sharing paid out on a per-transaction basis, Founder's Pool program sharing 10% of annual corporate profits, $1,000 recruiting bonuses, commission loyalty offering up to 90/10 splits, and more.

Compensation and Culture Can Co-Exist. If you are looking to earn more money in your career with a culture that cares, Arterra may be the right fit for you. Apply online to schedule a meeting with the Arterra founders today.

