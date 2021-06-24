Freedom Mortgage Kicks Off 2021 Rucksacks To Backpacks Campaign

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., announced the start of its annual Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign to provide school supplies for the children of active-duty military, National Guard members, and Reservists. Money raised from the campaign, now in its ninth year, will enable children in grades K-8 to pick the school supplies they need at distribution events through nine USO ( United Service Organizations) centers across the country.

The Rucksacks to Backpacks fundraiser runs through July 16. The company welcomes anyone to join in and make an online donation.

"We continuously strive to improve the lives of our military communities," said Stanley C. Middleman, founder and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "We're honored to partner with the USO again to help prepare kids for academic success as they return to their school classrooms. Our Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign is one way we like to help those who protect our freedoms and something we look forward to every year. The kids have a lot of fun at the USO back-to-school events and enjoy being able to select their school supplies. We hope local communities will join us and donate, no matter how small the amount."

Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit USO Arizona; Bob Hope USO (Southern and Central California); USO Ohio; USO of Greater Jacksonville ( Northern Florida); USO Indiana; USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; USO of Metropolitan New York; USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore; and USO Dallas Fort Worth ( North Texas).

Each USO will purchase the most-needed back-to-school supplies from the money raised and distribute them locally this July and August to meet the needs of their military communities. If Freedom Mortgage reaches its goal of $125,000, about 3,500 children will have the necessary new back-to-school supplies to start the new school year.

Rebecca Parkes, USO Northeast Regional Vice President, said, "This campaign is a good example of how a USO partnership can have a meaningful impact on our mission and give more than thanks to military families. Together, with Freedom Mortgage, we can put smiles on a lot of kids' faces and provide thousands of children with much needed school supplies as they prepare to go back to school. We are grateful for the continued support from Freedom Mortgage, its employees, and its customers who are helping to serve those who serve us all."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Freedom Mortgage gathered school supplies through collection bins placed throughout the company's offices across the country. Last year, the company switched to a virtual campaign in which employees purchased backpacks and school supplies online and shipped them directly to individual USO centers. Backpacks were then assembled and distributed at drive-through events at each location.

This year, Freedom Mortgage made the campaign even easier by creating an online fundraiser that enables USO centers to purchase the exact items that children in their communities need ( http://bidpal.net/fmrucksackstobackpacks2021).

Click here to see a short video highlighting this year's fundraiser and moments from the Rucksacks to Backpacks program over the years.

For more information on Team Freedom Cares , which provides Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends and customers with opportunities to support their local communities as well as veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

About the USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Freedom Mortgage CorporationFounded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2020) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

