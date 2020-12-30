Freedom Healthcare Earns Spots On Two Of SIA's Annual Staffing Industry Lists

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced medical professionals to healthcare facilities across the nation, was named to two of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2020 coveted lists. Freedom was recognized as the 16 th Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm and the 37th Largest Healthcare Staffing Firm in the United States.

As the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, SIA's annual lists indicate the industry's elite companies that exceed market challenges and thrive in quickly evolving landscapes.

Out of the 75 companies featured on the Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms list, Freedom was named 16 th based on highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2015 through 2019. Ranked 7th out of the healthcare companies listed, Freedom is quickly gaining industry recognition as the agency to rapidly deploy experienced staff to healthcare facility partners.

Freedom was also included on SIA's 2020 List of the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, where the top 39 firms that generated $50 million or more in US healthcare temporary staffing revenue last year are ranked.

"To be recognized by our industry's barometer as a company growing in a fast-changing environment reinforces our commitment to excellence," said Eric Broder, CEO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "Earning a spot on these prestigious lists simply continues to fuel our fire to meet the needs of our partner facilities with experienced healthcare professionals."

Freedom attributes its growth to its ability to retain highly qualified medical professionals and rare specialists. In addition to its standout recruiting process and employee benefits, the company has added an employee assistance program to address the many new challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic. The internal focus on efficient operations along with an uncompromised standard for premium patient care have led to the company's successful upward trajectory.

"Our travelers go above and beyond to care for patients," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare. "So it's our job to go above and beyond for our nurses. This is exactly how we will continue to grow and lead the healthcare staffing industry."

About Freedom Healthcare StaffingHeadquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 30,000 experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98 percent job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Additionally, Freedom's focus on premium patient care allows facilities to feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. In 2019 and 2020, Freedom was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

