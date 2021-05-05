Freedom Forever Endorses Campaign To Save California Solar

TEMECULA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support the public's freedom to produce their own clean energy, national solar installer Freedom Forever has endorsed the Save California Solar campaign . Save California Solar is a coalition founded by the Solar Rights Alliance, California's association of solar users, to ensure that rooftop solar continues to grow to achieve the State's clean energy goals. In recognition of the benefits that rooftop solar provides, the campaign has also been endorsed by organizations such as the National Parks Conservation Association, San Diego Surfrider Foundation, California Solar + Storage Association (CALSSA), and the Climate Action Campaign.

Rooftop solar and battery storage is already helping working and middle-class households, businesses, and schools control their energy bills, reduce the burden on the grid, and clean up the environment. California's net energy metering policy has been a success allowing over 1 million California households to take control over their energy bills by investing in clean, renewable solar energy. Freedom Forever believes net metering should be protected to ensure that all California households have the choice to support clean energy directly. California should strengthen net metering to accelerate solar access in low-income communities while also increasing battery storage adoption for individual and community resilience. While the utilities claim that net metering shifts costs from solar customers to non-solar customers, the reality is that all California ratepayers benefit in many ways from net metering. Distributed solar on rooftops reduces utility investments in costly transmission and distribution equipment, eliminates the loss of energy as it moves over power lines from where it is produced to where it is consumed, reduces pressure to build solar in areas with sensitive habitats, and creates more local jobs.

Freedom Forever has joined the Solar Rights Alliance in the fight against the utilities, which are lobbying the administration in California to discourage rooftop solar by attacking net energy metering. Net metering disrupts the utility monopoly and hurts their profits by allowing renters, schools, homeowners, farmers, and others to use the sun for their own energy needs and share it with their neighbors in exchange for bill credits. The utilities' net metering proposal would impact working-class Californians' freedoms to adopt solar by increasing charges to solar customers making solar energy less affordable. This proposal would force all California ratepayers to spend even more on an expensive, outdated electricity grid by reducing smart, local rooftop solar investments.

Freedom Forever believes that California Governor Gavin Newsom can and should enhance every Californian's rights and ability to go solar— not cut back on our clean energy progress. As mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom put in place a groundbreaking program to grow local solar and create jobs and economic opportunities in the city. He could do the same thing for the entire state, but we need his leadership. To join the fight, you can sign the petition to urge Governor Newsom to Save California Solar.

About Freedom Forever:Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its independent dealer network. Freedom Forever has enabled its independent dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace of mind for homeowners reluctant to make a significant investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit freedomforever.com.

