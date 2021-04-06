Freedom Boat Club Announces Its First UK Location As Part Of Robust European Expansion Plans

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom , April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the nation's largest boat club, today announced the official opening of its first company-owned location in the United...

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom , April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report and the nation's largest boat club, today announced the official opening of its first company-owned location in the United Kingdom. The new club is located in Portsmouth, near Port Solent, one of the most desirable boating destinations in the UK and part of Freedom Boat Club's strategy for continued Expansion in Europe which already includes locations in France.

"We believe there is an opportunity to successfully expand Freedom Boat Club across Europe as boating is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the region," said Jason Worthy, Vice-President of Boating Services EMEA. "This expansion into a new region represents the beginning of our continued efforts to replicate the successful model we have built in North America to provide a pathway to introduce more global consumers to the on-water lifestyle."

The UK club will be located at Trafalgar Wharf in Portsmouth and will officially open in Summer 2021 with membership sales currently underway. According to British Marine, UK boat sales rose by almost ten percent in 2020, providing additional proof that boating in the region continues to grow in popularity and now with Freedom Boat Club entering the region, consumers who want to enjoy the water without owning a boat will have the opportunity to do so.

"We believe the UK and Europe is a prime market for the growth of Freedom Boat Club," said Worthy. "This is the first in what we expect to be multiple new locations in and around the United Kingdom. We are excited to introduce our award-winning Brunswick brands and the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across the UK"

Freedom Boat Club of the U.K. is now Freedom's sixth corporate owned territory and first in Europe, joining Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois in the United States.

About Freedom Boat ClubFreedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world's oldest and largest boat club with more than 260 locations in 31 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com .

About Brunswick Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

