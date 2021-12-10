Freedom At The Mat Debuts Art-Inspired Yoga Mat Collection Featuring Global Artists Of Color

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom At The Mat (FATM) — an online & offline wellness platform dedicated to busy women globally — unveils its premiere yoga mat collection today featuring commissioned work by two artists Ubiomo Ibeamaka ( Nigeria) and Maria Gabriela Uzcategui Rangel ( Colombia). Wellness seekers can visit freedomatthemat.com to purchase the mats solo, or in Freedom Kits which include one mat, a 100% soy wax aromatherapy candle, a 106-page guided journal, A Freedom Journal: The 31 Guided Prompts to Personal Liberation, written by FATM Creator Olivia F. Scott, and a keepsake FATM metal bookmark.

"I've always been a lover of the arts. Art can transport your thoughts and feelings, just like movement and meditation. So, we're delighted to combine all three. We're excited to partner with amazing artists and will feature new artists each year. Our goal is for women to be well. Our art mats can be self-care visual reminders, allowing them to access wellness any time, any place to restore their minds, bodies & souls," says Olivia F. Scott, Creator of Freedom At The Mat.

"Art is a form of healing. I'm grateful to help women around the world through my creative contributions to Freedom At The Mat," says Nigerian visual artist Ubiomo Ibeamaka, who created two of the mats.

The three mats - Afro Lady, Free Woman and Freedom Mandala - feature designs that induce feelings of calm. Constructed with anti-slip, eco-friendly microsuede material, FATM mats also boast extra thickness (5mm vs 2.5-3mm) to provide extra stability and joint support for knee and wrist needed due to age, newness to the yoga practice or extra body weight. The FATM candle is formulated in one signature fragrance manufactured by reputed The Oil Bar, and the hardcover journal is constructed into three sections, soul, mind and body with companion videos at YouTube.com/FreedomAtTheMat.

FATM will donate 15% of its profits to organizations which serve women survivors of domestic violence and substance abuse including New Orleans Family Justice Center, Grace House of Memphis, A21, Dream Center of Harlem, among others.

Freedom Kits are available for $99.95, and mats are sold separately for $75.95, both at FreedomAtTheMat.com. Journal sold separately for $16.95 at FreedomAtTheMat.com & Amazon.com.

Freedom At The Mat is an online and offline wellness platform designed for women who need a moment. Learn more at Youtube.com/FreedomAtTheMat and freedomathemat.com .

