Freed Maxick Names Cara Rossi New Director In Tax Practice

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Maxick is proud to name Cara Rossi as a new Director in the Firm's Tax Practice. Cara is one of five new Director promotions this year.

Cara is a graduate of Niagara University, with over 10 years of tax experience. Prior to joining Freed Maxick, Cara had a successful career in tax compliance at a Big 4 accounting firm and assisted multiple Forbes Top 100 companies with their tax technology groups and compliance.

At Freed Maxick Cara specializes in ASC 740, tax consulting and planning, and tax return preparation for clients in the manufacturing, regulated, and general service industries. She has significant experience assisting her clients in the area of tax compliance, including the preparation and review of federal, state and international tax filings. As a leader within our ASC 740 specialty group, Cara has also authored numerous thought leadership pieces regarding issues affecting her clients.

"I am very excited to start the next chapter of my professional career at Freed Maxick in the role of Director. I am so grateful to all those who have helped me get to where I am, as I could not have done it without my family, friends, mentors, and colleagues. Looking forward to this next challenge and continuing to grow in my role with the firm," states Cara.

Cara is also heavily involved in our Employee Advancement and Retention Network (E.A.R.N.) program, through which she provides mentoring and development opportunities for employees both personally and professionally.

"The future of Freed Maxick is bright because of these welcomed new additions to the Director group," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. "I look forward to seeing Cara flourish in this new position."

About Freed Maxick CPAs Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

