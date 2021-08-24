Freecoat Nails Continues Expansion With Grand Opening Of First Franchise Location In Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails™, the nation's fastest growing non-toxic nail studio and leader in Clean Beauty, announced the grand opening of its first franchise location in Cornelius, a suburb of Charlotte. Following a recent ribbon cutting with local officials, the upscale salon opened its doors to the public with health and safety protocols that exceed standards of traditional nail salons. Located at 20124 West Catawba Avenue, the Cornelius nail studio joins freecoat nail bars in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Franklin, Tennessee, and the company's headquarters location in Myers Park, North Carolina. Additional franchise partners in Concord and other locations are underway and will be announced in 2022.

Local owners Mikayla and Gaige Keep are long-time residents of Cornelius and excited to bring freecoat's health and wellness offerings to their community. "Clean Beauty is the new normal, so we are excited to introduce non-toxic health and beauty services to our friends and neighbors in Cornelius and throughout the area," said Mikayla Keep. "For us to open the first freecoat franchise location is truly an honor."

The Cornelius studio includes safety features that are the hallmark of all freecoat locations, including hospital-grade HVAC ventilation to purify and circulate clean air, jet-free pedicure tubs, and non-toxic products. Nail technicians provide non-toxic manicures, pedicures, and signature services such as customized nail art and Mazz Hanna CBD pedicures. The relaxing, spa-like environment will also include infrared sauna and salt therapy sessions in the near future. Appointments can be booked in advance at www.freecoatnails.com and walk-ins are welcome.

"Self-care routines and going to a nail salon shouldn't be a worrisome experience," added Mikayla Keep. "We're offering a clean, vibrant, and welcoming space where clients can relax and enjoy being pampered. The feedback from our first clients has been amazing, so we will continue to delight and care for our customers while prioritizing safety."

freecoat nails was founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S and follows the Eckles' personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn more, visit www.freecoatnails.com

