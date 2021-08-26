FreeCast Adds 4 FAST Channels From Navio Networks

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and Navio Networks are announcing a new agreement to bring four of the company's channels to SelectTV. All four are Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels featuring 24/7 content. With each channel representing a different genre and target audience, together they add something for everyone to SelectTV's growing lineup of channels available at no extra cost.

Wired2fish is a channel devoted to fishing, a pastime whose appeal spans virtually every location and age group. Horror Machine specializes in horror and mystery content, featuring zombies, werewolves, serial killers, and more. Sightline is military and history channel that aims to inform as well as entertain. Quietude 4K features relaxing visuals and slow TV content.

SelectTV is FreeCast's one-stop-shop solution to organizing streaming entertainment, bringing all of the web's content together in an aggregated service. Both linear and VOD content from free and premium sources can be searched and managed via a single interface across multiple devices.

Navio allows content providers and advertisers to reach CTV's highly engaged audiences though the creation of linear channels and video on demand offerings. Leveraging premium content, technology and programming expertise, in-depth market and customer intelligence, and the digital footprints of its partners, Navio creates marketable video offerings that audiences enjoy.

FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, Tracy West, praised the latest channel deal: "We are delighted to work with the Navio team to launch their strong group of channels, spanning several genres, to our platform. SelectTV continues to provide a one-stop-shop approach for the streaming consumer allowing them to onboard and organize multiple apps into the SelectTV interface while enjoying our free linear and VOD assets."

"Navio is dedicated to bringing premium content to the FAST environment and are excited to partner with FreeCast's SelectTV. We believe our channels are a perfect pairing between the SelectTV viewers and advertisers," commented Doug Neiman, Navio Networks' CEO.

More Information: Company: https://FreeCast.comProduct: https://SelectTV.com

