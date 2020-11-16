Freebirds Launches On-Demand Delivery Across Texas With Favor

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freebirds World Burrito, the Texas-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant concept, today announced the addition of on-demand delivery from all Freebirds restaurants throughout Texas via its statewide partnership with fellow Texas-based company, Favor Delivery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Favor Delivery to provide another convenient way for our guests to get their favorite burrito delivered safely to their door," said Eric Coolbaugh, Freebirds' vice president of marketing. "Freebirds and Favor not only share Texas roots, but also a commitment to exceptional service. Our guests can text their Favor driver with any questions or special instructions throughout their delivery, and to enhance safety, all deliveries will be placed at the doorstep for a contactless experience."

Freebirds' new delivery partnership with Favor will kick off with free delivery during launch week. Beginning today, Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20, delivery fees will be waived on all Freebirds orders placed through the Favor app or favordelivery.com .

Texans can now get their favorite burritos, nachos, tacos and more delivered to their door in under an hour from Freebirds' 50+ restaurants across the areas of Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Beaumont, Bryan-College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth- Arlington, Houston- The Woodlands- Sugar Land, Lubbock, Midland, San Antonio- New Braunfels, Tyler and Waco-Temple-Killeen. Customers can get Freebirds delivered via the Favor app or online at favordelivery.com , and also at freebirds.com .

About Freebirds World BurritoFreebirds World Burrito is a Mexican restaurant concept based in Austin, TX. Freebirds, and has grown to 55 locations spread across Texas. Freebirds, Texas' No. 1 Burrito - offers more burrito sizes, entrée choices, customization options, expertly grilled premium proteins, legendary queso blanco, first class guest service, and an industry leading Loyalty program. Freebirds was voted "most craveable food in the country" two years in a row ('19 and '20) and counting by Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit freebirds.com and follow Freebirds on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Favor DeliveryFavor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 200 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners, who have delivered more than 30 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact: press@favordelivery.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freebirds-launches-on-demand-delivery-across-texas-with-favor-301173866.html

SOURCE Favor