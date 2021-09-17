Free Science Fair Fest Held Online October 9

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library's Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch is hosting the online 5th Annual Science Fair Fest, offering hands-on science experiments, ideas for science fair projects and chances to win prizes, from 10AM to 3:30PM on October 9, 2021. The event is free, and participants can register for the event(s) of their choice via the library's online Science Fair Fest 2021 registration page .

In 2020 the Science Fair Fest, which was held online, won the prestigious Betty Davis Miller Youth Services Award - Teens in recognition of the guidance and free library/community resources made available to students with science fair projects.

Once again, the library and its distinguished community partners present events designed to help different age groups get ideas for science fair projects and home science experiments. Each of the four presenters are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) experts and will answer questions about their respective subjects:

10-11AM : Fun with Chemistry - with Barry University , grades 6-12. Chemistry students from Barry University demonstrate hands-on chemistry experiments.

- with , grades 6-12. Chemistry students from demonstrate hands-on chemistry experiments. 11:30AM-12:30PM : Parent and Student Info Session/Q & A - with The School Board of Broward County , grades 6 -12. Dr. Merilyn Johnson and staff explain the guidelines and requirements for students entering science fair projects in Broward County Public Schools.

- with The School Board of , grades 6 -12. Dr. and staff explain the guidelines and requirements for students entering science fair projects in Public Schools. 1-2PM : Be a NASA GLOBE Citizen Scientist - with The Space Science Institute, all ages. Anne Holland will present one or more of the NASA Citizen Scientist initiatives and explain how to help NASA by collecting data through one of their apps.

- with The Space Science Institute, all ages. will present one or more of the NASA Citizen Scientist initiatives and explain how to help NASA by collecting data through one of their apps. 2:30-3:30PM : Get Energized - with The Museum of Discovery and Science, all ages. Museum staff will demonstrate hands-on science activities using alternative energy, snap circuits, solar cars and mirrors.

Attendees who live in Broward County will also have a chance to win prizes. A secret word will be given during each session to be emailed to Valerie Marshall at vmarshall@broward.org to get a certificate of attendance and a small prize. One winner from each session will also win a raffle for a backpack, books and more.

For additional information, contact Valerie Marshall at vmarshall@broward.org or 954-357-7428. This event is sponsored by The School Board of Broward County, Barry University, The Museum of Discovery and Science and The Space Science Institute.

About Broward County Libraries Broward County Libraries Division , named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library system in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library , or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-science-fair-fest-held-online-october-9-301379689.html

SOURCE Broward County Libraries