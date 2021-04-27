Free Global Event Marks 75th Anniversary Of Holocaust Liberation: Survivor Stories, Fighting Hate And Empowering Future Generations

" How will we keep the Holocaust relevant when there are no survivors left to tell their stories?" TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - One week today, Liberation75 will host a free, virtual event from May 4-9 to mark the 75 th anniversary of the...

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - One week today, Liberation75 will host a free, virtual event from May 4-9 to mark the 75 th anniversary of the liberation from the Holocaust.

"The Holocaust is a lesson about what happens when hate goes unchecked," said Max Eisen, Holocaust survivor and 2019 CBC Canada Reads winner. "Every day, I am heartbroken by the hatred, discrimination and violence that monopolizes the news. With few survivors remaining, Liberation75 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tell the stories of the Holocaust and educate the next generation about the importance of freedom and acceptance."

Liberation75 attendees will be able to connect directly with survivors to learn about their experiences and discuss how the lessons of the Holocaust are still relevant today. There will also be Holocaust films showcasing 75 years of powerful cinema that is free to stream for 10 days, along with exhibits, tours of important sites, performances and world-renowned Holocaust experts from across the globe.

"The big question we struggle with is how will we keep the lessons of the Holocaust relevant when there are no survivors left to tell their stories?" asks Founder Marilyn Sinclair. "With Liberation75, we have created an international forum for remembrance and education, so we can empower all participants to build their futures on a foundation of freedom, acceptance and inclusion."

Considering *48 percent of US Millennials and Gen Z could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto of the 40,000 that existed - and 63 percent didn't know six million Jews were murdered, with 38 percent believing it was two million or less, it's clear the time for discussion is now. (* http://www.claimscon.org/millennial-study/ )

Other highlights:

Guest speakers including Dr. Ruth Westheimer , Rosalie Abella (Supreme Court of Canada ), Elisha Wiesel (son of survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Elie Wiesel ), Dr. Deborah Lipstadt (Holocaust author)

Shoah Foundation, and more Specialized programming for children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors

Multiple languages and multiple time zones

With more than 200 participating organizations, this multilingual, global gathering will remember the victims, honour the survivors, celebrate the role of the liberators, showcase the future of Holocaust education, reflect on antisemitism in the world, and commit to protecting freedom, diversity, human rights and inclusion.

Attendees can register for free at www.liberation75.org

