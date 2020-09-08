Free COVID-19 Teacher Sign-Kit For Classrooms

As schools across the United States begin to open for the 2020-21 school year, Accuform offers a FREE sign kit to help teachers prepare their classrooms.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help teachers, who spend too much of their own money to supply their classrooms, safety identification manufacturer, Accuform, is offering a free COVID-19 Sign Kit. This kit is available to the public for downloading, sharing, printing, and posting in classrooms to help teachers and students reduce the virus's spreading.

The FREE COVID-19 Sign Kit includes five printable PDF signs:

Welcome Sign

Face Mask Sign

Social Distancing Sign

Wash Hands Sign

Hand Sanitizer Sign

A survey of teachers done by the federal Department of Education released in 2018 showed that 94% of K-12 teachers spend their own money to provide supplies for their classrooms. As these teachers enter into one of the most dangerous and challenging school years in recent memory, it is unlikely their classrooms will have everything they need to stay safe.

The posters are sized for printing on standard printer paper sizes such as 8.5" x11" or 11" x17." They are easy to read with consistent colors for maximum visibility.

Access the poster at: https://www.Accuform.com/TeacherCovidKit

Since 1976, Accuform has led the safety identification industry as a manufacturer of facility safety signs, tags, labels, banners, lockout/tagout and more. Safely Made in the USA®

