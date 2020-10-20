Free COVID-19 Resources For Veterans And Disabled Americans

MILL CREEK, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of veterans and disabled Americans will receive free access to the largest nonpartisan database of COVID-19 information in the United States through a new partnership between Mobility Support Solutions and Global Institutional Solutions (GIS).

Available at no cost, the dynamically curated, non-biased and comprehensive COVID-19 resources span health, family, community and financial topics, including:

Roadmaps for individuals and families to prepare for COVID-19

Action plans for how to respond if someone becomes ill

Tips for managing care, family, quarantine and jobs while battling the virus

Support for restarting and refocusing during the pandemic

"Information and guidance on how to best protect yourself and your loved ones is changing constantly, and it can be challenging to keep up," says Philip Gow, founding partner at Global Institutional Solutions. "Rather than having to gather scattered recommendations and conflicting information, this partnership provides an intuitive roadmap and resources for navigating daily life during this pandemic."

There are 17.4 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics from the US Census, and 61 million Americans who identify as having a mobility challenge, according to the CDC. Mobility Support Solutions and Global Institutional Solutions hope to make life easier by helping this vulnerable population better meet the evolving daily challenges created by COVID-19.

"While we're best known for our Mobility Roadside Assistance™, our team is passionate about providing solutions for all aspects of life for our community," says Jim Speer, Mobility Support Systems founder. "Whether you're stranded on the side of the road or figuring out how to cope with Coronavirus, you can rest easier knowing we'll be here to support you when you need us."

Veterans and disabled Americans interested in accessing free COVID-19 resources should visit gis.mobilityroadside.com.

ABOUT MOBILITY SUPPORT SOLUTIONSSince 2013 Mobility Roadside Assistance™ has been providing peace of mind for thousands of mobility challenged clients, through emergency roadside and paratransit service for the mobility challenged, their passengers, vehicle and equipment. Mobility Roadside Assistance™ is the largest mobility roadside assistance program in the United States and Canada, focused on the mobility challenged population at large. For more information visit: MobilityRoadsideAssistance.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL INSTITUTIONAL SOLUTIONSSince 2011, Global Institutional Solutions has provided simple and innovative digitally-delivered services to navigate life's biggest personal and commercial challenges. From experience and client perspective, Global Institutional Solutions has developed a unique understanding of how difficult it is for families and businesses to mitigate risks and navigate the unexpected; from natural disasters, cyber incidents, caregiving to pandemic. In response, the firm has developed an unparalleled and unique suite of advocacy and technology services to provide support and assistance to families and businesses. For more information visit: GISandCo.com.

