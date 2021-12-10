Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Free Albuquerque Community Health And Wellness Fair Hosted By Bridge To Health At Alamosa Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
Author:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Health, a New Mexico community health and wellness program, is hosting a free community health event in Albuquerque featuring health care services and community resources.

WHAT:           Free Community Health and Wellness Fair hosted by Bridge to Health offering free wellness testing and health screenings (including dental and vision), COVID-19 vaccinations, free healthy food giveaways, health insurance enrollment, fun activities for kids, and more. Visit bridgetohealth.com for more information.

WHEN:          10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021

WHERE:        Alamosa Community Center                        6900 Gonzales Road, SW                        Albuquerque, NM 87121

Free bus fares for seniors and students provided by City of Albuquerque ABQ Ride

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-albuquerque-community-health-and-wellness-fair-hosted-by-bridge-to-health-at-alamosa-community-center-301442394.html

SOURCE Bridge to Health