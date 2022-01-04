Frederick (Rick) Thabet Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick (Rick) Thabet is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished CEO in the Medical Device Development field and in acknowledgment of his work at CryoHeart Laboratories Inc and CoreLogix Medical.

For over 30 years, Mr. Frederick (Rick) Thabet has founded and grown three companies, including US Spine, CryoHeart Laboratories, and the C Squared Structured Private Equity Fund.

Before embarking on his career, Mr. Thabet earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management with a minor in Biology at Ohio State University in 1991.

Mr. Thabet has aided numerous startups throughout his career as they seek seed funding and capital to expand their business initiatives. After college, he started his career with Baxter v. Mueller in 1991. Mr. Thabet became a Managing Member at C Squared Structured Private Equity Funds in Boca Raton, FL, in 2010, where he remains today. Branching out into other business ventures, he founded CoreLogix Medical in 2017 in Highlands Ranch, CO. Over his career, he has raised over $100 million in seed capital for startup companies nationally and internationally.

One of Mr. Thabet's recent businesses is CryoHeart, an advanced sternal healing method called Thoragraft™. The innovative solution solves the complexities of the procedure, with shorter hospital stays, less bleeding, and fewer infections in patients. Mr. Thabet's recent endeavors have focused on surgical implants in spines, cranial facial, cardiothoracic, and other medical procedures. They are partners will Allosource ®, which offers over 200 types of bone, skin, and soft tissue allografts in life-saving techniques.

Mr. Thabet also started C Squared Funds, a group of emerging portfolio companies. He has raised tens of millions of dollars for the operation through angel financing. He encourages the C Squared Funds employees to grow their portfolios and work with clients to advance their knowledge in the field. They specialize in structured funds.

He has been awarded and honored for his work with the Pinnacle Award and Aesculap Sales Representative of the Year award at Aesculap. He was the former Chair Member of the Sales Advisory Committee at Oratech.

He attributes his success to his vast experience in the field over three decades. In his spare time, Mr. Thabet enjoys MMA. He has donated to and dedicated his time to numerous charitable organizations.

