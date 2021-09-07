Frederick County Awards EFJohnson Contract For New Public Safety Radio System

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Johnson Technologies, a leading solution provider of mission-critical communications technology for emergency responders, announced today that it has signed a $26.8 million contract with Frederick County, Virginia, to deploy the County's next-generation radio communications network. EFJohnson will deliver a KENWOOD ATLAS ® P25 Trunked Simulcast System Solution, featuring its unique and patented Latitude™ technology in a fully distributed network architecture for outstanding reliability, resiliency and scalability.

Emergency responders within Frederick County — including law enforcement, fire & rescue, EMS and 911 agencies — recognized that the County's existing radio network was nearing its end-of-life and unable to meet current public safety needs. "Replacing the county's aging radio system is not only critical for public safety; it is also long overdue, according to local officials," said Mitch Urbanczyk, Vice President of Government Systems Sales at EFJohnson. "The ATLAS P25 solution with its modern, resilient architecture will solve the county's coverage and reliability concerns while also providing the interoperability required for inter-agency coordination in an emergency, something the county does not have currently."

Frederick County's new turnkey solution will consist of a ten-site, six-channel, P25 UHF Phase 2 trunked simulcast system complemented with a four-site, single-channel conventional VHF simulcast system overlay. Also included are six ATLAS StarGate ® dispatch consoles with integrated voice and data capabilities, to be located at the county's main 911 dispatch center. In addition, the county's new subscriber fleet includes KENWOOD Viking ® radio models, featuring a new multi-band portable and VM7000 all-band mobiles. EFJohnson has made it easy for the county to budget for future radio needs with its perpetual software license program and Vault™. Vault is a free, cloud-based asset management tool that allows the County to transfer software licenses across devices providing the county significant savings on future hardware purchases.

Charles DeHaven, Jr. Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is pleased the project is moving ahead. "A new radio communications system has been long needed in the County. This new system will enhance the safety of our citizens, businesses, and particularly our first responders. We look forward to working with EFJohnson going forward."

"We are proud to partner with Frederick County to provide a state-of-the-art P25 radio communication solution," says Rich Cagle, EFJohnson's Senior Vice President of Sales. We are excited about the opportunity to provide the KENWOOD ATLAS P25 System Solution that will give the County's first responders access to a reliable, cutting-edge radio communication network, allowing them to fulfill their mission of protecting and saving lives."

The new system will provide unified communications to agencies across the County including fire/rescue, EMS, public schools, sheriffs' departments, and the County's communications center. In addition, KENWOOD Viking P25 radios will provide interoperable communications to volunteer fire departments throughout the County.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the Kenwood brand. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com.

About JVCKENWOOD CorporationJVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html.

