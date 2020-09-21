Frederick 911 Communications Center Promotes The Success Of SteraMist After Purchase Of Surface Unit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") (OTCQB:TOMZD), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). TOMI is proud to announce that its local Operations Headquarters Frederick 911 Communications Center purchased a SteraMist Surface Unit to be used throughout its office to combat COVID-19, quickly promoting it within days through an article in The Frederick News-Post: Top-of-the-line disinfecting device delivered to county 911 call center.

TOMI's innovative SteraMist technology has become a trusted partner with growing number of first responder and front-line agencies in the implementation and maintenance of their decontamination and disinfection protocols. The Frederick County Maryland Emergency Management and Public Safety team comprises the region's critical 911 call center and is now a new patron of the EPA-registered SteraMist solution to help combat against COVID-19.

SteraMist is ideally suited for repeated application to sensitive equipment without leaving residue and damaging surfaces. Additionally, the fine particle mist that moves like a gas is effective in reaching all areas and fixtures of a room, including crevice spaces between desks and cubicle structures. SteraMist will help to safeguard the 24/7 first responder staff from contracting COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria, preventing crucial operations from being jeopardized. These critical, highly trained staff members are a necessary resource for the community and not easily replaced should they fall ill. By eliminating pathogens in their working environments, SteraMist disinfection can provide protection for their well-being and the agency's operations.

Check out the County Spotlight: SteraMist Decontamination Unit video testimonial.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, states, "Emergency operation enterprises have continued to rely upon the SteraMist solution to decontaminate their critical operation environments. SteraMist, previously utilized by mainly the hospital and healthcare industry for enhanced disinfection, is proving to be the new way to provide disinfection. The technology application demand has evolved to include a much wider scope of platforms that now include emergency management providers. TOMI's ongoing mission is to help customers create healthier living and working spaces, as well as other surrounding environments."

TOMI ™ Environmental Solutions, Inc .: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMI ™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZD) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT ™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT ™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP ™). Represented by the SteraMist ® brand of products, iHP ™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as "we expect," "expected to," "estimates," "estimated," "current outlook," "we look forward to," "would equate to," "projects," "projections," "projected to be," "anticipates," "anticipated," "we believe," "could be," and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTHarold Paul hpaul@tomimist.com