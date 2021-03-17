FraXtion Launches To Provide Affordable Advice From Experienced Functional Experts

fraXtion launches to provide small and mid-sized business (SMBs) access to a network of functional experts across multiple disciplines and industries. Through our digital platform, subscribers can easily engage with our fraXtioners for advice and support on important topics such as Cybersecurity, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations and Sales.

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fraXtion, a new "Advice as a Service" platform provides SMBs with a cost-effective alternative to access advice from experienced functional experts with flexible subscription plans that grow with you. At fraXtion, we serve private and family-owned business owners and their functional leaderships teams across a wide range of industries.

Access to our senior or associate functional experts is delivered via our online platform with subscription plans that provide flexible monthly hourly packages to one or more fraXtioners to maximize your time and investment.

"We created fraXtion during the pandemic as we saw a gap in the market for SMBs to gain advice from experts without having to hire full time resources. The breadth and depth of expertise being made available on our platform is unprecedented and provides SMBs with an affordable alternative to augment their internal teams and knowledge."

- Michael Fillios, Co-Founder

fraXtion is a unique business model in that it not only provides affordable advice to SMBs, but also creates a digital channel for advisors to grow their respective consulting practices. fraXtioners get paid for the time spent on servicing clients and can often turn into broader offline engagement opportunities that helps them grown their practice and build their brand.

"To become a fraXtioner, you need to be a functional expert with 10+ years of experience in one or more areas including Cybersecurity, Finance, HR, IT, Marketing, Operations or Sales. You also need to be running your own professional services practice for SMBs. This enables us to attract and incent the quality of advisors to our digital platform."

- Mike Womack, Co-Founder

Given our experience serving the SMB market and seeing these functional gaps firsthand at our clients, we felt compelled to create an alternative solution to address this need with our advice as a service platform.

For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@fraxtionsmb.com or mike.womack@fraxtionsmb.com or visit www.fraxtionsmb.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraxtion-launches-to-provide-affordable-advice-from-experienced-functional-experts-301249432.html

SOURCE IT Ally Holdings