Fraunhofer INT And Digital Science Collaborate To Bring Fraunhofer's Technology Foresight Tool KATI Together With Dimensions Data

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Technological Trend Analysis (INT) and Digital Science are collaborating to enable the technology foresight tool KATI (Knowledge Analytics for Technology & Innovation) to be combined with Dimensions data covering 116 million publications and 1.4 billion citations. They are also working together to make KATI available for users and clients outside of the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft. The newly formed collaboration will be launched at the Hannover Messe 2021.

Fraunhofer INT has developed and been using KATI for technology foresight and innovation management tasks carried out by researchers from Fraunhofer INT. The tool allows users to identify trends in large document sets and enables experts to quickly qualify and assess the data with the flexible analytical and visualization capabilities.

With the new collaboration between Fraunhofer and Digital Science/Dimensions, mutual clients can now use KATI together with the Dimensions data, allowing them to analyse more than 116 million publications. In addition, Dimensions also covers 5.5 million grants, 8 million datasets and 130 million patents, to allow a complete view on inputs, outputs and impact related to research activities. Dimensions has recently been made available to all Fraunhofer's 72 institutes and researchers throughout Germany.

As part of the collaboration, Fraunhofer and Digital Science are enabling the combination of KATI and Dimensions data as an 'on premise' installation with the option for clients to integrate their own data or as 'per seat' module. The team at Fraunhofer INT is available for strategy consulting and support services.

Christian Herzog, CEO for Dimensions, said: "When we launched Dimensions three years ago, our intention was that clients would not only use the Digital Science tools to analyse Dimensions data, but would also get new perspectives on data using third-party solutions. We are very excited about collaborating with the team at Fraunhofer and look forward to supporting clients together in the future."

Marcus John, Head of the KATI lab at Fraunhofer INT, said: "The collaboration with Dimensions has been a pleasure. The Dimensions data is comprehensive and provides endless opportunities for analyses to detect early trends in technology development. This opens up new opportunities for KATI, especially since we are now able to be commercially available through this cooperation."

Fraunhofer and Digital Science will be sharing more about the collaboration at the Hannover Messe this week ( April 12 - 16).

