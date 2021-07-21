Fraud.net Recognized In 2021 Gartner Market Guide For Online Fraud Detection

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, a leader in AI-powered fraud detection and prevention, has been recognized in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, a leader in AI-powered fraud detection and prevention, has been recognized in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection. This selection "represent[s] what is core in the market, what extends it and what will transform it," according to Gartner.

In the Market Guide, Gartner discusses how market shifts and disruptions have created changing needs for digital merchants and financial institutions in their online fraud detection (OFD) software. Gartner recommends that organizations reduce their utilization of point solutions and instead seek comprehensive OFD solutions with broad capabilities.

Fraud.net provides an all-in-one OFD solution that avoids the complexity and high operating costs of deploying one-off fraud software. Our cloud-based software covers the customer's entire digital journey, with risk assessments at every step and without sacrificing the customer's digital experience.

Fraud.net Chief Executive Officer Whitney Anderson stated, "Our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection is an acknowledgment of the validity of our strategic direction. We are uniquely positioned as a comprehensive solution that is in line with the recommendations made in the Market Guide. By focusing on our AI-based platform, data orchestration, collective intelligence, and partner marketplace, we have continued to deliver significant ROI to our clients and rapidly gain traction in the market."

To learn more from a solution specialist, contact us today.

About Fraud.net: Fraud.net 's mission is to make every digital transaction safe. Leveraging sophisticated AI-powered fraud detection, collective intelligence, and advanced prevention methodologies, we analyze customer data in real-time to identify transactional anomalies and hard-to-detect fraud. Fraud.net delivers a unified solution for digital enterprises across multiple industries., including digital commerce and financial institutions. Fraud.net provides the industry's leading cloud-based 'glass-box' system for fraud, offering a transparent and comprehensive presentation of risk to make businesses safer, smarter, and more profitable.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraudnet-recognized-in-2021-gartner-market-guide-for-online-fraud-detection-301338713.html

SOURCE fraud.net