Franworth And Thryv To Host REACH Mentoring And Leadership Event On October 21

Dallas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth ® and Thryv, Inc. the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, announced today registration is now open for the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event, taking place on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. EST. This free virtual event features engaging conversations with powerhouse leaders and industry trailblazers exploring the importance of mentorship and leadership, giving attendees exclusive access to valuable insight on building a successful brand and becoming a strong leader in business.

"Franworth is thrilled to be teaming up with Thryv to present the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event, a unique opportunity to learn the secrets to success from some of the most recognized names in business and franchising today," said Mike Skitzki, Franworth Operating Partner. "Throughout the event, we'll explore each speaker's perspective on how to lead and succeed, offering unparalleled access to tips and advice on how to successfully navigate the current business environment."

Hosted by Franworth Operating Partner Mike Skitzki and Thryv Head of Corporate & Business Development Matthew Gourgeot, the REACH event lineup includes discussions with c-suite executives from leading brands and experts with decades of experience, including:

John Rotche, Founder and CEO of Franworth

Joe Walsh, CEO of Thryv

David Barr, 2019 IFA Chairman and Managing Partner of Franworth

Meg Roberts, CEO and President of The Lash Lounge

Dave Keil, President and COO of Franworth

Susan Boresow, President of TITLE Boxing Club

Dr. Kevin Elko, Top Rated Keynote Speaker, Trainer and Author

"This has been a challenging year for most of us in business. With that in mind, we're excited to present the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event to give distinguished leaders an opportunity to provide thoughtful perspective on how business owners and professionals can recover and grow," said Matthew Gourgeot, Head of Corporate & Business Development at Thryv. "Our list of participants have been at the forefront of business recovery and survival plans and we look forward to having them share tangible recommendations on how to push through challenges and come out on top."

Click here to register for the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. EST.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, skoah®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and The Barre Code®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today's economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Media Contact

Samantha Russo

Fish Consulting

srusso@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

###

Paige BlankenshipThryv, Inc.972.453.3012paige.blankenship@thryv.com