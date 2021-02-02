Franworth And Thryv Team Up To Support Emerging Franchisors

Dallas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , provider of Thryv ® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, announced today it has partnered with franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth® to support emerging franchise brands. Thryv already serves more than 40,000 small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) through its cloud-based software and, working with Franworth, will extend its offering to help new franchise systems compete with established brands and reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster, and generate reviews.

"Franchise brands are an important piece of the small business ecosystem. We recognize there are up-and-coming franchisors in search of quality resources and guidance to help their brands grow and excel," said Matthew Gourgeot, Head of Corporate and Business Development at Thryv. "We are delighted to partner with Franworth to offer unmatched support to micro-emerging and emerging brands."

Sharing strong beliefs on giving back to the community and educating others, Thryv and Franworth are kicking off their new partnership with a mentorship event for 30 hand-picked emerging and micro-emerging franchisors. Following the momentum generated at the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Ignite! Virtual Conference, Franworth and Thryv will host their second REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on March 10, 2021. Interested franchise brands must have fewer than 30 locations to be considered for this opportunity and participants will be assigned an experienced mentor for 12 months to provide best practices, guidance, and advice to help their brand reach and exceed the milestone 100-unit mark.

The REACH event will feature many seasoned franchisors, including Franworth Founder John Rotche, a former IFA entrepreneur of the year and IFA board member, and Meg Roberts, CEO and President of The Lash Lounge. In addition, Franworth President Dave Keil and Thryv's Gourgeot will host a 90-minute panel with franchising leaders. If you would like to be considered as a REACH Mentoring and Leadership event participant or are an experienced franchise executive and are willing to be a mentor, please complete this short survey by February 26, 2021.

"We've seen first-hand how Thryv's award-winning platform can offer a robust all-in-one solution for emerging franchises," said Keil. "We are looking forward to helping our neighbors in franchising get the job, manage the job, and get credit for their businesses. Our partnership is the ideal way to continue the collaboration between Franworth and Thryv, presenting emerging and micro-emerging brands with the tools and guidance they need to succeed and navigate through the current business climate."

Thryv's latest innovation for franchisors, Hub by Thryv™, is a management console that enables franchisors to roll out the Thryv software to all locations and measure implementation, which is invaluable to a franchise system of any size.

Thryv is seeking additional emerging brands to become part of its growing franchise portfolio. For more information, visit thryv.com/features/franchises.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small to medium sized businesses (SMB) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today's economy.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, skoah®, Madison Reed Color Bar®, CITYROW®, and The Barre Code®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, access fulfillment and distribution services, back-office services through Franworks, or nonprofit support through Franchise For Good, visit franworth.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

