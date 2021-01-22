Frantz Widmaier Appointed CEO Of Bill Good Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Good Marketing (BGM) announces the appointment of Frantz Widmaier to the position of Chief Executive Officer. BGM is the leading company in the United States and Canada focusing on growth, retention, and practice management for financial advisors. This appointment is effective immediately.

BGM's Founder, Chairman, and current CEO, Bill Good, has been reducing his role in management duties since Widmaier became Chief Operating Officer in 2017.

"I am pleased with our Board's decision," said Good. "This appointment acknowledges that Frantz Widmaier can manage the company without me. So it's time we took this important step.

"Frantz's ability to understand our clients' needs and translate them into working technology has been exemplary. I am excited about our future under his leadership."

Good will continue as Founder and Chairman of the Board. In that capacity, he will focus on documenting the policies and procedures that have enabled the company to excel for 44 years. A Los Angeles native, Widmaier brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and technology to his new role. He started his career during the Dot Com boom and has a history of quickly rising to the top in every position he has assumed.

Widmaier commented, "I am honored to be an essential part of the future of Bill Good Marketing. Since starting the business in 1977, Bill created a vast body of content to help financial advisors establish, manage, and grow their businesses. Using the BGM system, they can then spend more time helping investors manage their money. He has built an iconic brand, and I am excited about helping to nurture its growth well into the future.

"Many of the industry's most successful financial advisors make it to the top using the promotional, retention, and operational strategies Bill created. It is now my responsibility to ensure that our next generation of financial advisors can enjoy the same success using cutting-edge technology built on the principles developed at Bill Good Marketing.

"Only about 30% of small businesses survive the transition from first- to second-generation ownership. We are well underway to joining the 30%, not the 70% who fade from the business landscape."

