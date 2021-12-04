FRANKLIN WIRELESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Franklin Wireless Corp. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Franklin Wireless on April 16, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Franklin Wireless have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Franklin's hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company's customers would recall Franklin's devices; (3) that, as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Franklin Wireless, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

