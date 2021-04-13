FRANKLIN WIRELESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Franklin Wireless Corp. On Behalf Of Franklin Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) on behalf of Franklin stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Franklin has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin reported that it had been notified "that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." The Company stated that it was "work[ing] with its battery and device manufacturing partners to determine the cause and extent of the concerns."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 22% on April 9, 2021, to close at $13.26 per share.

