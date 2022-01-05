Franklin Whole Home Unveils Advanced Energy Storage For U.S. Residential Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Whole Home, a privately funded cleantech company, will launch its new residential storage solution for the U.S. market at the Intersolar conference on Jan. 13 in Long Beach, Calif. Designed to meet homeowners' future needs, the FranklinWH system integrates the most powerful AC battery with the industry's most intelligent controls to provide tomorrow's whole home power solution.

"We've brought together some of the brightest minds in storage and power electronics to design a system to carry homeowners well into the future," says FranklinWH CEO David Wang. "Our system goes well beyond today's expectation for reliable back-up. It integrates more critical loads than competing systems and is the first to use artificial intelligence, making storage smarter and more complete."

Key BenefitsThe Franklin Home Power solution fuses its lithium iron phosphate aPower battery with the aGate smart control system to provide uniquely advanced storage.

The aPower offers the highest AC battery capacity on the market. Compatible with any PV inverter technology, aPower can connect easily with existing solar systems while scaling up to 15 units for a total of 204 kWh to offer maximum home comfort. Because solar systems shut down during power outages, FranklinWH's Black Start feature creates a micro-grid for the home, keeping the PV system powered up when the grid goes down.

The aGate control system is first in the industry to use AI technology, allowing it to manage the most complex load scenarios effectively. This gives it the unique ability not only to safeguard the main panel but also to integrate three additional large loads of the homeowner's choice, including such things as HVAC, pool heating, or electric vehicle charging. Its user-friendly app prompts homeowners to modify consumption when needed or sell power back to the grid at peak rates.

Optimized for efficient installation, the aPower's one-step "roll-and-hang" design is pre-assembled to make an installer's task fast, easy, and reliable. With FranklinWH, the electric main panel doesn't need to be upgraded, which avoids slow and expensive permitting, saving two to three months and up to $5,000 in avoided fees. The aGate's advanced monitoring helps installers pinpoint and resolve failures remotely.

Meeting or exceeding all industry certifications, the Franklin Home Power solution is backed by a 12-year warranty — two years more than the industry standard — and a bankability report from DNV.

FranklinWH will host a public event at Intersolar on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to mark the company's new UL certifications and bankability milestones. Featuring special remarks from CSA Group , Intertek and DNV representatives, the festivities will take place in booth #1059.

About Franklin Whole HomeDesigned with the end-user in mind, FranklinWH's forward-thinking storage system ensures home comfort while anticipating homeowners' future energy savings. Founded in 2019, the company employs a team of leading storage and power electronics experts. With its culture of innovation, FranklinWH already has more than 30 patents pending. As one of the only manufacturers of residential battery technology to design and produce nearly all of its components in-house, FranklinWH delivers higher reliability and performance than competing systems assembled from multiple sources. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy freedom at www.franklinWH.com .

