Franklin Templeton Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Duane Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton, and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the expansion of its investment capabilities and sustainability line-up from its specialist investment managers, Brandywine Global and ClearBridge Investments, with the launch of three ETFs, Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active (ETF - "FBGO"), Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active (ETF - "FCII") and Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active (ETF - "FCSI"), on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn , and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

