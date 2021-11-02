Franklin Templeton Names Adele Taylor As SVP And Lead, Corporate Strategy And Corporate Development

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced the appointment of Adele Taylor as Senior Vice President and Lead of Corporate Strategy and Corporate Development. Taylor will be based in Franklin Templeton's San Mateo, CA office and report to Matthew Nicholls, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Taylor joined the firm on November 1.

"We are delighted that Adele is joining our team," said Nicholls. "We have significantly diversified our firm over the past several years to ensure that we offer our clients the best choice in investment solutions across all asset classes, geographies, vehicles and customization capabilities. As we continue to implement our long-term strategy, Adele will help realize the full potential of our firm and maximize the utility of our resources. Her strategic focus and experience in wealth and asset management, including digital and other future trends, will be invaluable to our team."

Taylor has spent 11 years at McKinsey & Company, most recently as partner and leader in the asset and wealth management sectors. Her work has spanned a wide variety of issues, including finding sources of growth, boosting distribution effectiveness, setting digital strategy, and building new distribution channels. Most recently, Taylor has focused on designing and scaling modernization business models, including hybrid advice, asset management solutions, integrated banking-wealth offers, and RIA platforms.

"Franklin Templeton has made several bold moves over the last few years to broaden its investment offering and integrate new technologies into the business, positioning the firm to be an even better partner to retail and institutional clients globally," said Taylor. "I am very excited to join this talented team that is focused on leading the next wave of change in the wealth and asset management industry. I look forward to helping Franklin Templeton deliver this expanding solution set to clients and capitalize on its extensive global platform."

Taylor received a BA in Cognitive Science from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help people all over the world achieve the most important milestones of their lives through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

