Franklin Templeton Canada Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Duane Green, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada joined Keith Wu, Interim Head, Exchange Traded Funds, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Franklin Global Growth Active ETF ("FGGE") and open the market. FGGE expands Franklin Templeton's active ETF lineup, providing Canadian investors with a high conviction and differentiated portfolio of stocks, targeting quality companies globally.

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Date: Tuesday October 6th, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

