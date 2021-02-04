Franklin Templeton Canada Launches Active Innovation Funds To Capitalize On Firm's 50-Year History Of Innovation Investment Expertise

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the launch of Franklin Innovation Fund and Franklin Innovation Active ETF (FINO), which actively invest in companies that are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies...

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the launch of Franklin Innovation Fund and Franklin Innovation Active ETF (FINO), which actively invest in companies that are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy.

"As innovation continues to drive wealth creation in the economy, our innovation funds use active management to navigate the complexities of investing in emerging breakthroughs and technologies," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "Leveraging the more than 50-year history of this strategy and the strong investment success of portfolio manager Matthew Moberg and the Franklin Equity Group based near Silicon Valley, Canadian investors can now access this innovation investment expertise in an ETF or mutual fund."

Moberg, CPA, has been a portfolio manager of the US$20 billion US-registered Franklin DynaTech Fund for the past 16 years - which was the firm's top selling fund in the US in 2020 - and he also manages innovation funds for global investors. He draws upon the in-depth resources of Franklin Equity Group, which includes more than 50 investment professionals supporting the research and portfolio management of US, global and sector equity portfolios.

"Rapid change and significant breakthroughs are occurring in key areas, including global e-commerce, genomics, intelligent machines, finance and exponential data," said Moberg, senior vice president and portfolio manager, Franklin Equity Group, who manages the new funds. "Comprehensive research and active management are key factors in identifying and investing in technologies and ideas that we believe are poised to generate economic value and growth potential for our investors, in the near future and beyond."

FINO, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), invests substantially all of its assets in securities of Franklin Innovation Fund. It is the latest addition to Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform, which was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies.

About Franklin TempletonFranklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

