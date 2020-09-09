Franklin Templeton Announces Name Change To Two Tax-Free Bond ETFs

Franklin Templeton today announced Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (FLMI) will be renamed Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF, and Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (FLMB) will be renamed Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF. The changes will become effective September 14, 2020.

This represents a change in fund name only. There will be no change to the funds' ticker symbols. Both funds will continue to be listed on the NYSE Arca. Each fund's investment objective, strategies and portfolio management teams will remain the same.

Benjamin Barber, James Conn, Chris Sperry and Daniel Workman will continue to manage Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF, which seeks to provide high levels of current income exempt from federal income taxes and maintain an average maturity of 3 to 10 years. The fund provides exposure to municipal securities across the entire credit rating spectrum, including below investment grade.

Barber, Conn, Sperry and Nicholas Bucklin will continue to manage Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF, which seeks to provide high levels of current income exempt from federal incomes taxes. The fund provides exposure to municipal securities rated in the top four ratings categories at the time of purchase.

About Franklin LibertyShares ® ETFs

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Our ETF platform has approximately $10 billion in assets under management globally as of July 31, 2020, including nearly $4.7 billion in active fixed income ETFs, and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world's largest asset managers. Gather insights on ETF investing by visiting franklintempleton.com/etfs and follow Franklin LibertyShares on Twitter: @libertyshares.

Important Information about the Funds

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price, not their Net Asset Value (NAV), on the exchange on which they are listed. Shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets and may trade either at a premium or a discount to their NAV on the secondary market.

Investors should carefully consider a fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus and/or prospectus, which contains this and other information, talk to your financial advisor, call us at (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236 or visit franklintempleton.com. Please carefully read a prospectus before you invest or send money.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

