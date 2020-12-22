Franklin Covey To Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company's first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Get Report, a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company's first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company's financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Interested persons can participate by dialing (800) 708-4540 (International participants may dial 847-619-6397), access code: 50056701. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8og3p3ef.

The webcast will be available starting Thursday, January 7, 2021 (7:30 p.m. ET) through January 21, 2021 on the Investor Relations area of the Company's website.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Get Report is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

